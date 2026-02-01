'Rishte Me Toh Hum Tumhare Padosi Lagte Hai': Amitabh Bachchan's Neighbour Thanks Him For Acknowledging Presence; Requests Meet

A video shared by Instagram user Nirmit Jesrani has taken social media by storm after he revealed a unique connection with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Claiming to be the superstar’s neighbour, Nirmit offered viewers a behind-the-scenes perspective of Bachchan’s iconic Sunday fan interactions outside his Mumbai residence.

A different angle of Amitabh Bachchan’s sunday ritual

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan steps out to greet hundreds of fans who gather outside his bungalow in Juhu. While these moments are frequently captured and shared online, Nirmit’s video presented a fresh angle.

The clip begins with Bachchan warmly waving at the crowd. The camera then zooms in on a boy standing behind him at a nearby window, observing the massive fan turnout. Nirmit asks viewers, "Who is this guy behind Amitabh Ji in these videos?" before revealing, "It is me, Nirmit Jesrani."

A heartfelt message for the superstar

In the emotional video, Nirmit addresses Bachchan directly, expressing gratitude for the actor’s kindness and humility. He says, "Amitabh Bachchan sir, I am your neighbour. I just wanted to give you a message that we are very grateful, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts that after greeting your fans every Sunday, you wave back at us and acknowledge our presence. Your humility and warmth means more than words."

He further adds, "So sir if I could get an opportunity to meet you once, I would be very very grateful. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan sir, you are a true legend."

Comments

Internet reacts with humor and affection

The video quickly went viral, with thousands of users tagging Amitabh Bachchan and flooding the comment section with heartfelt and humorous reactions.

One fan wrote, "I always come to Juhu on Sundays at 5:30 PM to see Bachchan sir. So happy to know that you are his neighbour."

Another joked, "Aap Cheeni mangne jaaiye kabhi , ya apne ghar ki puja k liye koi chouki , padosi se aise hi mila jata hai !"

A third user added humorously, "Rishte mei toh hum aapke padosi lagte hai lol."

Another user said, "Apna Ghar Rekha ji ko rent pe dedoo"

Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting fans outside his residence for decades, turning Sundays into a cherished ritual. The tradition has become symbolic of his deep respect for his admirers and remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic fan interactions.