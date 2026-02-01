'Mai Rahu Na Rahu....': Bajrang Dal Mob Gathers To Attack Mohammad Deepak Over 'Baba' Cloth Store Controversy - Watch Video

Kotdwar, Uttarakhand: What began as a spontaneous act of solidarity has spiralled into days of intimidation, online abuse and alleged administrative apathy for gym owner Deepak Kumar. His now-viral line, “My name is Mohammad Deepak”, uttered while defending a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment, has turned him into both a symbol of secular resistance and a target of organised threats.

Confrontation that sparked it all

On January 26, Deepak was at a friend’s shop when he witnessed a group of men, allegedly linked to the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal, threatening 70-year-old shopkeeper Vakeel Ahmed. The mob demanded that Ahmed remove the word ‘baba’ from his shop name, “Baba School Dress,” claiming it could only be used by Hindu religious men.

A video of Deepak confronting the group quickly went viral. When asked his name, he responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak,” later explaining that he wanted to convey that all Indians, irrespective of religion, are equal. “I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being,” he said in a later Instagram video.

Livestream revelations

In a recent livestream, Deepak revealed that the men involved in the initial incident had posted calls on Instagram urging Bajrang Dal members to gather in Kotdwar and “teach him a lesson.” He claimed he pre-informed local authorities about the potential violence. “I told them clearly, if anything happens to me, it will be completely your fault,” he said.

Despite this, Deepak alleged that a mob arrived the next morning and stayed in Kotdwar for nearly 6–7 hours, chanting slogans and hurling abuses at him and his family. “They cursed my mother, my sisters, my entire family. But the authorities did nothing,” he said. Instead, he claimed, police detained him inside a cell for over two hours. “I don’t understand how it is fair that I am locked up while people from outside come here to create communal tension,” he added.

Threat videos and rising fear

Members of the group later recorded videos outside Deepak’s gym, mocking him for “running away” and issuing open threats. In one clip, they reportedly said, “You’re on target. We will handle this our way,” escalating concerns over his safety.

Deepak has maintained that he will not back down. “Our country needs love and affection, not hatred. Spreading love is a very big thing,” he said in another video.

Social media rallies behind him

As threats mounted, social media users poured in with support. One user wrote, “The administration itself is being negligent. If it dealt strictly with these goons, they would never dare to act arbitrarily again.” Another commented, “India wants more like him. Brave young man.”

Even as his phrase “My name is Mohammad Deepak” trends online, the ground reality remains tense. With allegations of police inaction and open intimidation, Deepak’s ordeal has become a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who publicly stand for communal harmony in today’s charged climate.