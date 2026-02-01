Woman Pays ₹1500 For Toddler's Seat In Vande Bharat, Child Preferred Father's Lap; Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

A light-hearted video filmed aboard the Vande Bharat Express has gone viral, triggering a mixed response from social media users. The clip, featuring a mother joking about her toddler’s unused reserved seat being “occupied” by a pair of slippers, has reignited online debates around entitlement, parenting choices, and public transport norms in India.

What happened in the viral clip?

In the now widely circulated video, the woman documents her family’s long-distance journey on the premium train service. She explains that three seats were booked, for herself, her husband, and their young child. However, instead of seating the toddler separately, the child is seen sitting on a parent’s lap, while slippers rest on the vacant seat.

Speaking in Hindi, the woman humorously highlights the contrast, remarking that while adult tickets cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700, a Rs 100 slipper was “enjoying” the comfort of a premium seat. Using the term “aukaat” (status) in a tongue-in-cheek manner, she framed the situation as ironic, especially given their seven-to-eight-hour journey.

Humor or entitlement? Internet reacts

Though intended as satire, the video has sharply divided viewers. While some appreciated the playful tone and found the visual irony amusing, others criticised the woman, accusing her of being entitled and trivialising seating issues in public transport.

Several users joked about the slipper’s “luxury travel experience,” while others questioned why a seat was booked for a child who could comfortably sit on a parent’s lap, especially when seating shortages remain a common concern on Indian trains.

One user sarcastically remarked that the slippers seemed to be enjoying a more memorable journey than most passengers, while another pointed out that no rule mandates purchasing a seat for children below a certain age, calling the complaint unnecessary.

Ongoing debate on public transport civility

The incident has once again highlighted broader discussions about public transport etiquette, responsible travel choices, and perceptions of privilege. With premium trains like Vande Bharat becoming more popular, conversations around fairness, accessibility, and comfort have intensified.

Indian Railways allows children below a certain age to travel without a separate ticket, provided they do not occupy a reserved seat. Many users cited this rule to argue that the family’s situation was self-created rather than a systemic issue.