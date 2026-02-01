 Snoop Dogg's 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Dies Days After NICU Discharge, Daughter Cori Pens Emotional Note: 'Lost The Love Of My Life'
Rapper and singer Snoop Dogg suffered a personal loss after his granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, passed away on January 26. His daughter, Cori Broadus, shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi." The premature baby had spent 10 months in the NICU before returning home in January 2026.

Rapper and singer Snoop Dogg recently suffered a personal loss after his granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, passed away on Monday, January 26. His daughter, Cori Broadus, announced that her baby girl, who was born three months premature, died just 20 days after being discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Snoop Dogg's 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Dies

Snoop's 26-year-daughter shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Stories, posting a black-and-white photo with her daughter and writing an emotional note, "Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi," accompanied by an angel-wing emoji.

'Daddy Will Always Love You'

Cori's fiancé, Wayne Deuce, shared a series of photos on his Instagram account. He wrote, "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you."

Cori Broadus Spent 10 Months In NICU

Codi spent 10 months in the NICU, with Cori sharing that she was finally able to bring her baby home in early January.

On January 6, Cori had shared photos with her baby daughter, revealing that Codi had finally returned home after being discharged from the hospital. "She's home. "Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all."

'Princess Arrived At 6 Months'

In February 2025, Cori took to her Instagram handle the news of her daughter's arrival, who was born three months early. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the newborn’s foot, she wrote, "The princess arrived at 6 months. I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!"

"Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me," she added.

Cori Broadus announced her pregnancy in December 2024. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has yet to address the loss of his granddaughter publicly.

