Jackie Shroff Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Veteran Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 31, 2026
Jackie Shroff is a veteran actor who has appeared in over 250 films. He will celebrate his 69th birthday on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
In honour of his special day, let's take a look at some of his best films and series, along with information on where to watch them online:
If you want to watch Jackie Shroff films, then you should start with Hero, which was released in 1983. In the film, the actor plays the role of a goon named Jackie Dada. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Amazon Prime Video
Ram Lakhan is another popular film by the actor in which he plays the role of an inspector named Ram. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Border is an epic war film which was released in 1997. In the film, Jackie Shroff plays the role of Wing Commander Andy Bajwa. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Chidiya Udd is is a crime drama series that was released in 2025. In the series, the actor plays the role of a villain, Qadir Bhai. It is available to watch on MX Player
Bhoot Unkle is a horror supernatural horror film which was released in 2006. In the film, he plays the role of a ghost named Bhoot Unkle. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Jailer is a Tamil-language film in which he plays the role of a Bihari gangster named Kamdev. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video
Devdas is a period romantic drama film in which the actor plays the role of Devdas' (Shah Rukh Khan) friend, Chunnilal. It is available on JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube
Thanks For Reading!