 Akshay Kumar Has Special Request To Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby Ko English Aur Punjabi...'
Akshay Kumar had a special request for his close friend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after the couple announced their pregnancy on social media on Tuesday. Sharing their joy, he commented, "So totally happy for you, Katrina and Vicky. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana.” The duo twinned in white as Vicky cradled Katrina's baby bump.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised fans by announcing their pregnancy after months of speculation. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, shared an adorable photo on social media, where the duo twinned in white as Vicky lovingly cradled Katrina's baby bump while posing at their Mumbai home. Soon after the announcement, several Bollywood celebrities showered love on the parents-to-be. Among them, Akshay Kumar had a special request.

Akshay Kumar's Special Request For Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

On Tuesday, September 23, Akshay commented on the couple’s photos, writing, "So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents." His message didn’t end there, as he added with a playful note, "Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana (Teach your kid English and Punjabi please) ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev."

Check it out:

When Katrina Kaif Spoke About Her Dream Of Having Kids: 'Husband & Children Are Very Important'
article-image

Phpto Via Instagram

Akshay and Katrina share a close bond and have worked together in several movies, including Welcome, Namastey London, Tees Maar Khan, Sooryavanshi, De Dana Dhan, Singh Is Kinng, and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy Announcement

Sharing the photo, the couple wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until the day they got married.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Vicky, on the other hand, who was last seen in Chhaava, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in his pipeline, where he will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky also has Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, which will be released in 2026, where he will be seen as Lord Parashurama.

