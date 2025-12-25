The Lion King Child Actress Imani Dia Smith Murdered By Boyfriend At 25

Imani Dia Smith Death |

Imani Dia Smith, the former Broadway child actress known for playing Young Nala in The Lion King, has died at 25. She was found with fatal stab wounds on December 21 at her home in Edison, New Jersey. She was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Imani Dia Smith's Aunt Requests Donations

Smith is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents, and siblings. On GoFundMe, Imani's aunt has set up a page requesting donations for funeral costs, therapy for her family, and care for her child and dog.

On the website, her aunt wrote, "It is with a tragic and heavy heart that we share the loss of my niece, Imani Dia Smith, who was senselessly killed by her boyfriend on the morning of Sunday, December 21st, just ahead of Christmas. Imani was only 25 years old. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much."

"Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," she further wrote.

Fans Mourn Demise Of Imani Dia Smith

Fans of Imani are mourning her demise. A netinze tweeted, "Such a heartbreaking loss… RIP Imani Dia Smith 💔🕊️ Thank you for blessing us with your portrayal as young Nala on Broadwa (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "NOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. I am heartbroken and Devastated. Rip to my favorite Star and Actress Imani Smith. 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 my deepest condolences to her family and friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to them. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Imani Smith (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.