 Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates Reveal Key Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFilmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates Reveal Key Details

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates Reveal Key Details

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home, death certificates reveal. Both died within minutes from multiple knife injuries. Their 32-year-old son Nick has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea and was previously treated for schizophrenia.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates Reveal Key Details | File Pic

Los Angeles: Days after the tragic deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, the couple's official death certificates have arrived, revealing fresh details about their deaths.

According to People, the documents confirm Rob and Michele's death due to "multiple sharp force injuries caused by a knife by another" inside their Los Angeles residence on Sunday.

Following the attack, Rob and Michele succumbed to the injuries within "minutes." The documents also indicated that Rob was found first around 3:45 PM, while Michele, who was listed as "widowed", was found at 3:46 PM.

They have since been cremated, the report added.

FPJ Shorts
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Is Your Friendship Ruining Your Relationship? More About Friendfluencing, The Dating Trend Taking Over Modern Romance
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
Mumbai Leads 75-inch TVs & Air Fryer Sales In India, Says Croma Trends 2025 Report
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
WATCH: Fans Climb Trees To Watch Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Century In Bengaluru As BCCI Didn't Allow Spectators
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife
'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her Of Going Under The Knife
Read Also
Daniel Curtis Lee Helps Co-Star Tylor Chase After Viral Homeless Video, Provides Him Meal & Hotel...
article-image

This comes at a time when Rob and Michele's 32-year-old son Nick has been arrested in connection with their killings and is now facing two counts of first-degree murder. The charges carry a maximum life sentence without parole or even a death penalty, stated Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles district attorney. It also claimed that a knife was used to commit the murders.

He also briefly appeared in court on December 17 but has yet to enter a plea. As stated by People, Nick was being treated for schizophrenia prior to the killings.

At a press conference, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest, saying that Nick Reiner had been "booked for murder." "A very, very tragic incident," McDonnell said, as quoted by Variety.

Read Also
'My Sunshine': Singer Enrique Iglesias, 50, Welcomes Fourth Baby With Girlfriend Anna Kournikova,...
article-image

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon at around 3:40 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said at the time that their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, but had not identified a suspect, and no one had been detained.

Rob and Michele Reiner are survived by two other children, son Jake Reiner, who was formerly a local news reporter for KCAL Los Angeles, and daughter Romy. Rob Reiner also adopted a daughter, Tracy Reiner, during his marriage to actress and director Penny Marshall, according to Variety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil,...

Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil,...