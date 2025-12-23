 'My Sunshine': Singer Enrique Iglesias, 50, Welcomes Fourth Baby With Girlfriend Anna Kournikova, Shares FIRST PHOTO Of Newborn
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias welcomed his fourth child with long-time girlfriend Anna Kournikova on December 17. Days later, the couple shared the first photo of their newborn on Instagram. The baby was seen sleeping in a pram. Anna captioned it "My Sunshine 12.17.2025." The couple also share twins Lucy, Nicholas and daughter Mary. They have been together since 2001, Escape.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has welcomed his fourth child with his long-time girlfriend, model Anna Kournikova, on December 17 earlier this year. Days after their baby's birth, the couple shared the happy news on their social media handles, along with the first photo of their newborn.

Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Fourth Baby With Anna Kournikova

On Monday, December 22, Anna shared the baby's photo in a joint Instagram post. In the picture, the newborn is seen sleeping adorably in a pram, with the face partially visible and a soft toy lying beside the baby.

In the caption, Anna tagged Enrique and wrote, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025." However, the gender of the baby was not revealed.

Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins Lucy and Nicholas, in December 2017, followed by their daughter Mary in January 2020.

However, it is still not known whether the couple has tied the knot. They have been together for 24 years, ever since sparks flew between them in 2001 during the filming of Enrique's hit song Escape.

