 Daniel Curtis Lee Helps Co-Star Tylor Chase After Viral Homeless Video, Provides Him Meal & Hotel Stay In LA: 'One Step Closer...'
Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase, best known as Martin in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, went viral after being seen homeless in California. Daniel Curtis Lee reunited with him and even arranged a hotel, adding, "It's a holiday season… I just wanted him to have basic accommodation." In the caption of the video, Lee wrote his hotel stay was "one step closer to long-term treatment﻿."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Daniel Curtis Lee, Tylor Chase | Photo Via Instagram

Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase, best known for playing Martin in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, went viral on social media after a video surfaced showing him homeless and living on the streets in California, appearing unrecognisable. Following this, Daniel Curtis Lee, who portrayed Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon show that ran from 2004 to 2007, shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of him reuniting with Chase on the streets of Los Angeles.

Daniel Curtis Lee Helps Co-Star Tylor Chase After Viral Homeless Video

In the video, Daniel helped Tylor, who was living on the streets. He was heard saying, "Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night, and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out."

Later, Daniel took Chase to a nearby pizza place, where they enjoyed a meal together. While there, they also FaceTimed with fellow Ned's Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser.

Check out the video:

article-image

Daniel Curtis Lee Provides Hotel Stay To Tylor Chase

Daniel also found accommodations at a hotel amid the busy holiday season. "It's a holiday seas﻿on, it's raining out, I just wanted him to have at least basic accommodation," Lee says in the video.

Further, Daniel was heard saying, "I'm gonna come back and try and talk about getting the situation squared away, so we can do the rehab and whatever we need to okay?" An emotional Tylor was later seen hugging Daniel and expressing gratitude.

Lee stated that he had spoken to Chase's mum and dad, putting Chase on a phone call with his father. In the caption of the video, Lee wrote "Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help?"

He also added that he didn't give the former child star money because Chase's mother warned him that it "might be dangerous" to do so.

