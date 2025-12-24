 Dhurandhar 2 To Get A Pan-India Release; Movie To Hit The Big Screens On Eid 2026 In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada And Malayalam
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and while part 1 is already a blockbuster at the box office, everyone is now waiting for the sequel. Now, the makers have announced that Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on Eid 2026, and it will get a pan-India release.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Dhurandhar Poster | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has broken records at the box office. The movie is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the second part is all set to release on Eid next year.

Now, the makers have announced that the Aditya Dhar directorial will get a pan-India release, which means it will be dubbed and released in South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

There were reports that Dhurandhar part 1 was supposed to be dubbed and released in Telugu, but that didn't happen.

With just its Hindi release, Dhurandhar has minted Rs. 589 crore in 19 days. So, it will surely be interesting to see what response Dhurandhar 2 will get at the box office with a pan-India release.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 won't be getting a solo release. It is all set to clash at the box office with the Yash starrer Toxic, which will also get a pan-India release. Toxic is primarily a Kannada movie, but it is expected to do well at the box office in other languages as well. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and a few days ago, the first look poster of the actress was unveiled.

Now, as both movies will get a pan-India release, let's see how the screens will be divided. Will there be a fight for the screens? Let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has till now collected Rs. 589 crore at the box office, which is an excellent amount. The movie will easily cross the Rs. 600 crore mark today (Wednesday), and will beat the lifetime collection of Stree 2 and Chhaava.

As it will beat Chhaava, Dhurandhar will become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Jawan?

After crossing the lifetime collection of Chhaava, Dhurandhar's aim will be best Jawan at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected Rs. 640.25 crore, and it is till now, the highest-grossing Bollywood film.

