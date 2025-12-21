Viral Video Shows Former Nickelodeon Child Actor Tylor Chase Homeless & Unrecognisable In California

Former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase, best known for playing Martin in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has once again come into the spotlight after a fresh video showing him homeless in California went viral on social media.

The latest clip, which has been circulated online, shows Chase appearing unrecognisable and living on the streets. This has triggered renewed concern among his fans and former colleagues.

In the clip, he is seen wearing a ripped jeans and grey t-shirt.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

This is not the first time the actor’s situation has drawn public attention. In September 2025, Chase was spotted homeless in Los Angeles, after influencer LetHallAlli encountered him on the streets and shared a video on TikTok. That video garnered millions of views and led to discussion about his well-being.

Following the viral post in September, LetHallAlli launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Chase. However, the fundraiser was later taken down after his mother contacted the influencer and explained that financial assistance without proper supervision could be harmful.

Hallan a una ex estrella de Nickelodeon viviendo en situación de calle el ex actor Tylor Chase, de 36 años.🎯 pic.twitter.com/oRHt3udOtK — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) September 24, 2025

“He can’t manage money or his meds by himself,” Chase’s mother reportedly said at the time, adding, “It could possibly hurt him.” She further stated that her son “does need medical help.”

The video has once again brought Chase’s situation to the forefront. After the September video went viral, his condition also reached the attention of Ned’s Declassified stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee and Lindsey Shaw. In a recent episode of their podcast, the trio said they are now doing what they can to support their “old friend.”

As the latest video continues to spread online, fans have expressed concern and sympathy, with many urging compassion and responsible intervention rather than unregulated financial aid.

Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, "The industry is the worse place you can send your child. I’m convinced."

Another commented, "This industry chews up kids, cashes the memories, and dumps the human being once the branding expires. California keeps enabling a system where handlers profit early and accountability never matures, so adulthood arrives with scars instead of safeguards."

"Funny how fans “care” only when someone looks broken enough to go viral. Where was this concern before the headline? Poverty isn’t entertainment, and trauma isn’t proof of a conspiracy," wrote another user.