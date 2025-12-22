 James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are Forever'—PHOTO
Actor James Ransone, born in 1979 and known for The Wire, Sinister, Tangerine, and It Chapter Two, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles at 46. The medical examiner confirmed suicide by hanging. Days later, his wife Jamie McPhee mourned him, writing, "I have loved you 1000 times before… We are forever."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
James Ransone, born in 1979 and best known for his roles in The Wire, Sinister, Tangerine, and It Chapter Two, among others, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 46. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed his death, adding that the manner of death was suicide by hanging.

Jamie McPhee's Heartbreaking Note After Husband James Ransone's Death

Days after his tragic demise, James’ wife, Jamie McPhee, penned an emotional note mourning the loss of her husband. Sharing a throwback photo from her pregnancy days, she wrote, "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again. You told me - I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

In 2024, his wife shared a sweet post for her husband, in which the actor was seen with his children, posing on the beach.

She wrote, "15 years ago, late to a birthday dinner at lil frankies, I gave this man a pineapple from a deli with receipt tape as a present that said - “good for one beach vacation anywhere, anytime.” I never expected he’d cash it in so many times. Happy birthday PJ. You are the GDOAT and here’s to all the beaches ahead. We love you more."

