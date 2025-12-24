Anand Bakshi's Son Rakesh Calls Out Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Makers Over Lyric Credits in Saat Samundar Paar Remix

Rakesh Anand Bakshi, son of legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi, raised objections over the credit attribution for the remix version of the iconic song Saat Samundar Paar featured in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Calling out the makers, Rakesh questioned the practice of assigning co-lyricist credit for minimal additions to original lyrics.

The original version of Saat Samundar Paar, from the 1992 film Vishwatma, was composed by Viju Shah, sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan, with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. However, in the credits of the newly released remix version, the film’s makers have listed the lyrics as being written by Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani.

Taking to Instagram on December 24, Rakesh Anand Bakshi criticised the decision and argued that adding one or two lines to an existing song does not warrant co-lyricist status. He pointed out that music credits often distinguish between “original” and “additional” composition, a format he believes should also be applied to lyrics.

“The producer and/or publisher should not claim credit for any writer, singer, etc. as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics,” Rakesh wrote. “Like they’ve put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used on streaming platforms,” he added.

Calling for immediate change, Rakesh urged the industry to update its crediting practices. “They need to reform it. ASAP. It’s 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can’t effect reform ASAP,” he added.

The remix version of Saat Samundar Paar is sung by Karan Nawani and features Kartik Aaryan performing alongside popular dance group Quick Style. However, it has failed to impress the audience.

Reacting to the song, a Reddit user commented, "Divya Bharti crying in the grave (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "This looks like a parody. why does he do that with his neck everytime he dances. the weird forward slouching. he looks dumb as sh*t (sic)."

"Who choreographed this?! QuickStyle have done so much better before - what is this juvenile nonsense? (sic)," read another comment.

Starring Kartik and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on December 25.