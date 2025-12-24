 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 24: Krish Loses Everything In Gambling, Tanya Fears For Maira
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 24: Krish Loses Everything In Gambling, Tanya Fears For Maira

Krish's reckless gambling costs him Rs. 2.5 crore and his wedding ring, leaving Tanya furious. Meanwhile, Abhira agrees to join the Poddar firm after Armaan urges her to.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 24: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Wednesday) begins with Armaan and Abhira discussing Armaan’s possible three-month absence due to a fellowship program. However, Armaan clarifies that he has not yet been selected and suggests waiting for the final results.

Meanwhile, Kiara becomes emotional upon learning that her younger brother will not be able to attend the wedding. She urges Tanya to keep Krish involved in the wedding preparations, believing it will lift his spirits.

Elsewhere, Krish is shown gambling, hoping to win Rs. 2 crore. As the game progresses, he recklessly stakes his wedding ring. Unfortunately, Krish ends up losing everything.

At the same time, Dadi Sa grows emotional as she reminisces about her late husband.

Later, when Tanya calls Krish for the puja ceremony, she notices that he is not wearing his wedding ring. Krish confesses that he has lost ₹2.5 crore along with the ring while gambling. Enraged, Tanya slaps him and holds him responsible for any harm that may come to Maira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 23: Krish Seeks Tanya's Help To Save Maira From...
Meanwhile, Armaan visits Abhira’s house with the shagun and hands her the contract for joining the Poddar firm. He requests her to help save the firm from Krish’s reckless actions. Abhira agrees to join, leaving Armaan grateful.

The episode concludes with Tanya urging Abhira to take extra care of Maira, which leaves Abhira worried. The promo hints at major turmoil ahead, showing Armaan standing on a chessboard as Krish admits he has lost everything, Dadi Sa pleads with Armaan to save the family, and Armaan himself asks Abhira to stay away from the unfolding chaos. Let us further wait to see whether Abhira and Armaan be able to save Poddar family.

