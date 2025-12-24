Homebound Controversy: Dharma Productions Denies Copyright Infringement Allegations, Calls Author's Claims 'Baseless'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issued a firm response to allegations of copyright infringement surrounding Homebound, the Neeraj Ghaywan–directed film. The production house, on Wednesday (December 24), categorically denied claims made by author and journalist Puja Changoiwala, who alleged that the film unlawfully copies her 2021 novel Homebound.

In a statement shared with Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for Dharma Productions described the allegations as “baseless and unfounded,” asserting that the film is not adapted from Changoiwala’s book. “The allegations of copyright infringement are baseless and unfounded, and Dharma Productions categorically denies the same,” the statement read.

“Homebound is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by the New York Times article by Basharat Peer, with all requisite rights lawfully acquired and due credit duly provided.”

The production house also confirmed that it had received a legal notice from Changoiwala earlier this year. “A legal notice has been received and duly responded to by Dharma Productions’ legal counsel,” the spokesperson said. However, Dharma clarified that it has not received any formal communication regarding the legal proceedings reportedly initiated by the author in the Bombay High Court.

“Dharma Productions has become aware through media reports of an alleged pre-suit mediation before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court—however, no formal communication has been received to date,” the statement added.

The response comes after Changoiwala accused Dharma Productions and Netflix, where Homebound is currently streaming, of plagiarising her novel.

In an email to The Free Press Journal on December 23, Changoiwala stated that her lawyer had issued a formal notice to the production house on October 15, detailing what she described as extensive similarities between her book and the film.

According to the author, while both works draw inspiration from the COVID-19 migrant exodus of 2020, a shared national tragedy, the overlap allegedly goes far beyond the broad theme. She claimed that the second half of the film mirrors her novel in terms of scenes, dialogue, narrative structure and sequence of events. Changoiwala further alleged that despite being presented with a detailed, scene-by-scene account of the alleged infringement, the producers “refused to acknowledge the violation” and continued to exploit the film on Netflix.

Dharma Productions, however, refuted this version of events, maintaining that Homebound is a legally licensed adaptation and that all intellectual property rights have been lawfully secured. The production house has also made it clear that it is prepared to pursue legal remedies to safeguard its reputation and the film’s credibility.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, with Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal part. The film follows childhood friends Shoaib and Chandan, whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives against the backdrop of social pressures and moral dilemmas. Since its release, Homebound has received critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling.

Meanwhile, Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category and has advanced to the next round of Oscar voting, placing it among the final 15 films eligible for nominations at the Oscars 2026.

Earlier this year, the film premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it received positive reviews, and later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), securing the Second Runner-Up position for the International Audience Choice Award.