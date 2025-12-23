Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 23: Krish Seeks Tanya's Help To Save Maira From Kidnappers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 23: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Chachi Maa teasing Abhira about her love "getting old."

Meanwhile, Kajal confronts Krish for being selfish and also criticizes her husband for wanting to partition the house and not trusting their own son. Tanya stops everyone from fighting, supporting Kajal's decision against the partition, but at the same time, she scolds Kajal for not informing them beforehand.

Tanya then consoles Krish, who is hurt. However, Krish asks for her help in arranging money, threatening that the kidnappers will take Maira otherwise. Tanya suggests informing Abhira and Armaan, as they are the only ones who could help, but Krish insists she shouldn't, fearing it will put him in the bad spotlight again.

Tanya arranges Rs. 2.5 crore. Meanwhile, Krish pretends to get drunk to gain her sympathy and then drives alone to deliver the money to the kidnappers.

The Poddar family later celebrates their reunion. At the same time, Abir and Abhira get emotional as they remember their late mother.

Armaan tries to surprise Abhira by climbing the house without her knowledge but gets caught by the police. The police call Abhira, in front of whom she calls Armaan "boring." After returning from the police station, the couple shares a funny yet romantic moment.

The promo shows Armaan standing on a chessboard while Krish claims he has lost everything. Dadi Sa urges him to save everything, and Abhira promises to stand by his side in the fight. However, Armaan walks toward the darkness, stating that this fight is his alone and he must face it by himself.