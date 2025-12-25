Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Stree 2 & Chhaava, Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025; Collects ₹607.25 Crore

Stree 2 / Chhaava / Chhaava |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film is getting a fantastic response at the ticket windows during its third week as well. The film has broken numerous box office records and has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

According to Sacnilk, on its third Wednesday, the movie collected approximately Rs. 17.75 crore, taking the 20-day total to Rs. 607.25 crore.

Dhurandhar Beats Stree 2 & Chhaava

Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2 and Chhaava. The Shraddha Kapoor starrer had minted Rs. 597.99 crore, and Vicky Kaushal's film had collected Rs. 601.54 crore.

With a collection of Rs. 607.25 crore, Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Also, it is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

Will Dhurandhar Beat Jawan?

Now, Dhurandhar's next aim would be to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Till now, the highest-grossing Hindi film is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The Atlee directorial had collected Rs. 640.25 crore.

Well, looking at the current trend it looks like Dhurandhar will easily surpass the box office collection of Jawan, and become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

After beating Jawan, Dhurandhar's target will be to surpass the box office collection of South pan-India movies like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Will Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Slow Down Dhurandhar At The Box Office?

Hollywood film Avatar 3, which was released last week, failed to make a mark at the box office, and it was clearly affected by Dhurandhar. Now this week, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have hit the big screens.

While the advance booking of the film was strictly decent, it will be interesting to see whether Kartik-Ananya's film will be able to survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office or not.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on Eid next year. The movie will be getting a pan-India release, as apart from Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

Looking at the response that Dhurandhar has received, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to also take the box office by storm.