When Katrina Kaif Spoke About Her Dream Of Having Kids: 'Husband & Children Are Very Important'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal delighted fans on September 23 with the announcement that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who often keep their personal lives private, shared the news through an intimate black-and-white picture on Instagram, sending the internet into celebration mode. While the moment marks a new chapter in their lives, it also brings back memories of what Katrina once revealed about her dreams of marriage and motherhood.

Back in 2010, nearly a decade before love blossomed between her and Vicky, Katrina opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan India about her views on marriage and family.

She had candidly admitted that she had always envisioned herself as someone who valued a traditional setup. "It would be different for different people. But for me, it’s very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That’s me," she said at the time.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate yet grand ceremony held in Rajasthan, attended by close family and friends. Since then, the duo has become one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, often winning hearts with their simplicity, affection, and quiet strength as a pair.

Katrina-Vicky to welcome baby in Oct-Nov?

A few days back, a report in NDTV claimed that Katrina's due date is in October-November, which means that currently, the actress is already in her third trimester.

Reportedly, Katrina is also planning to take a long maternity break post the delivery and she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in March 2026. The actor also has Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar lined up. The movie is a biopic on Lord Parashurama.

On the other hand, after Tiger 3, Katrina has not signed any film. She was supposed to be seen in Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia, but there's no update about the movie as of now.