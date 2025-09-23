Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate Couple

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, are all set to welcome their first baby together after 3.5 years of marriage. While there had been earlier speculations about Katrina's pregnancy, she confirmed the news on Tuesday, sharing an adorable photo with Vicky flaunting her baby bump that is simply too cute for words!

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle, in a joint post, Katrina wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." The photo captures the couple twinning in white, with Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradles it.

Check it out:

Read Also Vicky Kaushal Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif In Unseen Photo As He Wishes Her On 42nd Birthday With...

Bollywood Stars Congratulate Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Soon after Katrina and Vicky announced their pregnancy on social media, their industry friends and fans could not stop sending heartfelt wishes. The comments section quickly filled with love, blessings, and congratulations from fellow actors, celebrating the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Katrina and Vicky's close friend Neha Dhupia commented, "Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming. crying all at once. Love you both." Ananya Panday commented several red heart emojis and added, "Best." Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi added red heart emojis.

"Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!," wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." "My heart is full," wrote Varun Dhawan. "Omgggggg congratulations. So happy," wrote Rakul Preet Singh.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Vicky, on the other hand, who was last seen in Chhaava, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in his pipeline, where he will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.