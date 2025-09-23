 Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate Couple
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate Couple

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate Couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first baby after 3.5 years of marriage. Soon after they shared the post, Bollywood celebrities flooded the post with love. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Guyssssssssssss … Screaming. crying all at once." Ananya Panday added red heart emojis and "Best." Janhvi Kapoor said, "Congratulations congratulations!!!!!!" Varun Dhawan commented, "My heart is full."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, are all set to welcome their first baby together after 3.5 years of marriage. While there had been earlier speculations about Katrina's pregnancy, she confirmed the news on Tuesday, sharing an adorable photo with Vicky flaunting her baby bump that is simply too cute for words!

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle, in a joint post, Katrina wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." The photo captures the couple twinning in white, with Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradles it.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Man Carrying Snake Extorted Money From Passengers On Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express; Here's How Railways Responded
Man Carrying Snake Extorted Money From Passengers On Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express; Here's How Railways Responded
Buying The iPhone 17 Series Abroad? Here's Where It’s Cheaper Than India, And What You Should Know About Warranty
Buying The iPhone 17 Series Abroad? Here's Where It’s Cheaper Than India, And What You Should Know About Warranty
Read Also
Vicky Kaushal Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif In Unseen Photo As He Wishes Her On 42nd Birthday With...
article-image

Bollywood Stars Congratulate Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Soon after Katrina and Vicky announced their pregnancy on social media, their industry friends and fans could not stop sending heartfelt wishes. The comments section quickly filled with love, blessings, and congratulations from fellow actors, celebrating the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Katrina and Vicky's close friend Neha Dhupia commented, "Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming. crying all at once. Love you both." Ananya Panday commented several red heart emojis and added, "Best." Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, and Siddhant Chaturvedi added red heart emojis.

"Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!," wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." "My heart is full," wrote Varun Dhawan. "Omgggggg congratulations. So happy," wrote Rakul Preet Singh.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Vicky, on the other hand, who was last seen in Chhaava, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in his pipeline, where he will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor & Other...

It's Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy 3.5 Years After Marriage, Actress...

It's Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy 3.5 Years After Marriage, Actress...

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him |...

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him |...

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours As Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute...

Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours As Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute...