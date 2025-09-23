 Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him | Watch Video
Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him | Watch Video

The last rites of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg are being performed currently with full state honours in Guwahati. A video is being circulated on social media of Singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, preparing a final tribute to him ahead of his funeral.

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg Prepares Final Heartfelt Tribute To Him | Watch Video

The last rites of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg are being performed currently with full state honours in Guwahati. Garg’s body was taken to Kamarkuchi at Sonapur around 10 am on Tuesday, accompanied by about 85 family members, relatives, and loved ones. A video is being circulated on social media of Singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, preparing a final tribute to him ahead of his funeral.

Garima Garg was seen preparing a symbolic tribute for her late husband, which left netizens in tears. In the form of his final memory, she arranged betel leaf and betel nut, one of the favourite indulgences of the legendary singer. The gesture reflected a deeply personal tribute to Zubeen with his favourite offerings.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @pratidintime on X. The tribute to Zubeen Garg by Garima Garg was termed as 'final gift' by family members and loved ones. Fans across Assam and the nation are in deep grief due to the sudden loss.

Zubeen Garg Funeral:

With the recent updates, singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday (September 23). Thousands of fans gathered at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their last respects to the singer.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his last respects to the singer at the cremation ground.

Garima Garg Brings Their Dogs Near His Coffin For Final Goodbye

In an emotional moment ahead of his funeral, singer Zubeen Garg's wife brought their dogs to his coffin for a final goodbye. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the touching gesture on social media on Monday. Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19, leaving fans and the nation in shock. He was laid to rest on Tuesday in Guwahati.

