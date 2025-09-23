 'PawRatri': Adorable Video Of Dog Playing Garba In Ethnic Attire For Navratri Goes Viral; Watch
'PawRatri': Adorable Video Of Dog Playing Garba In Ethnic Attire For Navratri Goes Viral; Watch

Navratri 2025 celebrations got an adorable twist with a viral video of a Shih Tzu dressed in ethnic garba attire.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image

Shardiya Navratri 2025 officially began on September 22, and the festive spirit has taken over the streets of India with dazzling garba nights, dandiya beats, and vibrant celebrations. But this year, it’s not just humans lighting up the dance floors; an adorable furry friend has stolen the spotlight.

It's PawRatri!

A heartwarming video, now going viral, shows a Shih Tzu dog dressed in traditional garba attire, joyfully joining the Navratri celebrations. Shared on Instagram by Pulkit Agrawal, the clip captures the pet mingling with other dogs also dressed in festive outfits.

The highlight of the video shows the little pet enjoying garba with its owner, who lovingly twirls around while carrying the pup in his arms. Agrawal captioned the post: “It’s PawRatri ❤️”—and the internet can’t get enough.

article-image

Internet reacts

The video has sparked a wave of delighted reactions from viewers. One user commented, “Happy Navratri, my all pawrling. ❤️❤️ Maa har khush dein.” Another, who admitted to being afraid of dogs, wrote, “I am scared of dogs, but liking this cz that kuchu puchu in navratri outfit was 🤌.”

Others simply couldn’t stop gushing: “🥹 so cutee,” one wrote, while another added, “Dogs ki bhi feeling set ho gai 🙂.” At the same time, one user used the opportunity to advocate for adoption, writing, “Good initiative but the saddest part is, not a single Indie dog is there in the video 😢 They also deserve home, love & care. Please adopt, don’t shop.”

Shardiya Navratri 2025

Navratri is celebrated with immense devotion across India, spanning nine days of prayer, dance, and rituals, each dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga. This year, the festival runs from September 22 to October 1, 2025, with Vijaya Dashami on October 2.

Beyond devotion, it’s also a time of togetherness, joy, and creativity and this viral “PawRatri” moment beautifully captures how even pets are becoming part of the festivities.

