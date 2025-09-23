Navratri Diet: Try This 7-Day Plan To Lose Weight In One Week

Navratri is not just about dazzling dandiya nights and divine devotion; it’s also a time when food choices shift dramatically. While many people fast to detox, some end up overindulging in fried “vrat-friendly” snacks, while others barely eat enough, leading to fatigue and sugar crashes. Striking the right balance is key to staying light, energetic, and healthy.
And, to help you with that, nutritionist Dr Nidhi Chaudhary, known for her Instagram page The Diet Boutique, recently shared a smart 7-day Navratri meal plan that promises to energise you while helping you shed 2-3 kilos in the first week. Her plan is packed with protein, fibre, and light festive foods that prevent overeating while ensuring you don’t feel drained during fasting.
Check out the plan below:
Here’s her 7-day Navratri diet plan:
Day 1
Morning: 2 glasses lukewarm lemon water with a pinch of salt
Breakfast: Roasted makhana with mild spices + peanuts
Snack: Cucumber sticks with hung curd dip
Lunch: Paneer salad with greens & lemon
Evening: 10-15 roasted almonds
Dinner: Stir-fried veggies + paneer cubes
Day 2
Morning: Apple cider vinegar in warm water (optional)
Breakfast: Buckwheat chilla with paneer filling OR paneer bhurji with spinach
Snack: Coconut slices or 1 banana
Lunch: Amaranth (rajgira) khichdi or cauliflower rice with paneer
Dinner: Pumpkin/ghia soup + small bowl curd
Canva
Day 3
Morning: Warm lemon water
Breakfast: Apple-makhana smoothie
Snack: Roasted nuts with ghee & pepper
Lunch: Buckwheat paratha + hung curd OR paneer lettuce wraps
Dinner: Bottle gourd kheer
Day 4
Morning: Warm water
Breakfast: Yogurt smoothie with berries/banana + flaxseed
Snack: 8-10 walnuts
Lunch: Sabudana khichdi (controlled portion)
Dinner: Veggie salad + spiced roasted paneer
Day 5
Morning: Lemon water with rock salt
Breakfast: Makhana porridge with milk/yoghurt and nuts
Snack: Paneer cubes with chaat masala
Lunch: Pumpkin sabzi + singhara/kuttu flour phulka OR salad + paneer
Dinner: Fruits
Day 6
Morning: Warm water
Breakfast: Fruit bowl (papaya, apple) with chia/flax
Snack: 10-12 roasted peanuts/almonds
Lunch: Paneer tikka salad with veggies
Dinner: Sweet potato & raw banana cutlets with green chutney
Day 7
Morning: Warm lemon water + honey (optional)
Breakfast: Kuttu/singhara cheela with paneer
Snack: Coconut water or slices
Lunch: Big green salad + roasted makhana + paneer
Dinner: Pumpkin soup
In the caption, she noted, "Avoid onion/garlic if observing strict vrat; focus on makhana (fox nuts), paneer, nuts, yoghurt, fruits, salads, and buckwheat/singhara occasionally. Drink plenty of water, warm lemon water in the morning, and aim for light movement."
This balanced plan ensures you stay fuller for longer, keep your energy levels steady, and still enjoy Navratri without guilt.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.