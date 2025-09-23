Navratri Diet: Try This 7-Day Plan To Lose Weight In One Week

Representative image | Canva

Navratri is not just about dazzling dandiya nights and divine devotion; it’s also a time when food choices shift dramatically. While many people fast to detox, some end up overindulging in fried “vrat-friendly” snacks, while others barely eat enough, leading to fatigue and sugar crashes. Striking the right balance is key to staying light, energetic, and healthy.

And, to help you with that, nutritionist Dr Nidhi Chaudhary, known for her Instagram page The Diet Boutique, recently shared a smart 7-day Navratri meal plan that promises to energise you while helping you shed 2-3 kilos in the first week. Her plan is packed with protein, fibre, and light festive foods that prevent overeating while ensuring you don’t feel drained during fasting.

Check out the plan below:

Here’s her 7-day Navratri diet plan:

Day 1

Morning: 2 glasses lukewarm lemon water with a pinch of salt

Breakfast: Roasted makhana with mild spices + peanuts

Snack: Cucumber sticks with hung curd dip

Lunch: Paneer salad with greens & lemon

Evening: 10-15 roasted almonds

Dinner: Stir-fried veggies + paneer cubes

Day 2

Morning: Apple cider vinegar in warm water (optional)

Breakfast: Buckwheat chilla with paneer filling OR paneer bhurji with spinach

Snack: Coconut slices or 1 banana

Lunch: Amaranth (rajgira) khichdi or cauliflower rice with paneer

Dinner: Pumpkin/ghia soup + small bowl curd

Day 3

Morning: Warm lemon water

Breakfast: Apple-makhana smoothie

Snack: Roasted nuts with ghee & pepper

Lunch: Buckwheat paratha + hung curd OR paneer lettuce wraps

Dinner: Bottle gourd kheer

Day 4

Morning: Warm water

Breakfast: Yogurt smoothie with berries/banana + flaxseed

Snack: 8-10 walnuts

Lunch: Sabudana khichdi (controlled portion)

Dinner: Veggie salad + spiced roasted paneer

Day 5

Morning: Lemon water with rock salt

Breakfast: Makhana porridge with milk/yoghurt and nuts

Snack: Paneer cubes with chaat masala

Lunch: Pumpkin sabzi + singhara/kuttu flour phulka OR salad + paneer

Dinner: Fruits

Day 6

Morning: Warm water

Breakfast: Fruit bowl (papaya, apple) with chia/flax

Snack: 10-12 roasted peanuts/almonds

Lunch: Paneer tikka salad with veggies

Dinner: Sweet potato & raw banana cutlets with green chutney

Day 7

Morning: Warm lemon water + honey (optional)

Breakfast: Kuttu/singhara cheela with paneer

Snack: Coconut water or slices

Lunch: Big green salad + roasted makhana + paneer

Dinner: Pumpkin soup

In the caption, she noted, "Avoid onion/garlic if observing strict vrat; focus on makhana (fox nuts), paneer, nuts, yoghurt, fruits, salads, and buckwheat/singhara occasionally. Drink plenty of water, warm lemon water in the morning, and aim for light movement."

This balanced plan ensures you stay fuller for longer, keep your energy levels steady, and still enjoy Navratri without guilt.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.