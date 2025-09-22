Garba Night In Bollywood Style! Janhvi Kapoor To Shilpa Shetty, Celebs-Inspired Chaniya Choli Look For Navratri

With the unmissable beats of the dhol and the streets light up with vibrant colours, Navratri 2025 has officially begun — and with it comes the thrill of garba and dandiya nights. But let’s be honest, no Navratri celebration is complete without a show-stopping chaniya choli.

While tradition always takes centre stage, this year’s inspiration is leaning heavily on Bollywood’s most stylish divas, who have been serving looks that are perfect for the festive dance floor. From bold embroideries to timeless silks, here’s how you can take cues from B-Town and twirl in style all nine nights.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you want to grab attention on the garba floor, Janhvi Kapoor’s style is your perfect muse. Think of a heavily embroidered chaniya choli adorned with vibrant motifs and mirror work that dazzles under the lights. Add a bandhpatta and a bold choker necklace to complete the look. It’s a mix of regality and sparkle that screams festive glamour.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty never fails to deliver perfect festive look, while blendinh comfort with couture. Recently spotted in a multi-hued lehenga with a yellow and red floral base, she styled it with a sleeveless, backless choli that was both playful and elegant. Recreating this look for Garba means you can keep your outfit light and airy while still making a vibrant style statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to ace festive wear with grace. Her purple lehenga set designed by Indian designer Anamika Khanna featured a beautifully hand-embroidered blouse paired with a matching skirt and dupatta lined with golden borders. If you’re aiming for an elegant yet striking look, this style is perfect. Draping your dupatta over the shoulders in Bebo’s effortless way adds that final touch of sophistication.

Sara Ali Khan

For those who love playing with colours, Sara Ali Khan’s festive wardrobe is all the inspo you need. A multi-toned brocade chaniya choli not only captures the spirit of Navratri but also gives you endless room to experiment with blouse styles and draping techniques. Keep the jewellery minimal, while the outfit itself will do all the talking.

Genelia D'Souza

The ones looking for something unique yet traditional, Genelia D’Souza’s lehenga pick is a great choice. The rich brown lehenga with shimmer-striped detailing is stunning, but the highlight is the Kalamkari dupatta featuring hand-drawn artistry and bird motifs. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a piece of wearable storytelling. Pair it with minimal accessories and let the dupatta be the hero.