Where To Shop For Garba Outfits In Mumbai? 8 Places To Find Perfect Chaniya Choli This Navratri

Representative image |

Navratri is almost here, and if you’re in Mumbai, you know the city’s energy transforms during this time. From glowing lights to dhol beats, everything screams celebration — but nothing is complete without the perfect chaniya choli or kediyu.

Whether you’re looking for traditional bandhani, modern cuts, or simply a last-minute ready-to-wear lehenga, Mumbai’s markets have it all. Here’s your guide to the best places to shop for Garba outfits in the city.

Bhuleshwar Market, Bhuleshwar

A paradise for chaniya choli lovers, Bhuleshwar Market is buzzing with festive cheer. From basic sets to elaborate semi-stitched lehengas that can be tailored to your fit, the choices are endless. The market also offers dupattas, accessories, and jewellery stalls, making it a one-stop Navratri hub. Just remember: evenings here can get very crowded, so plan an early visit — and don’t forget to bargain!

Mangaldas Market, Kalbadevi

If you’re hunting for fabrics that make a statement, Mangaldas is where you should be. This fabric giant is where even retailers stock up. You can find everything from luxurious silks, intricate brocades, to sequinned borders; perfect for getting a custom chaniya choli stitched. Beyond fabric, you can also hunt for several exquisite ready-to-wear chaniya choli pieces for a fuss-free festive look. Pro tip: head here in the morning to get the freshest picks before the rush takes over.

Natraj Market, Malad West

For those who want a balance between budget and beauty, Natraj Market in Malad West is a gem. Known for its tie-dye, bandhani, and vibrant dupattas, this market has both light fabrics for day garba and ornate pieces for evening looks. The craftsmanship here stands out, making it worth a trip to the suburbs.

Mangalam Market, Vile Parle West

Trendy yet traditional, Mangalam Market is great for semi-ready or semi-tailored Navratri ensemble. You’ll find both classic chaniya cholis and contemporary versions with modern cuts and finishes. It’s the place for shoppers who don’t want to spend hours stitching but still want a custom vibe.

Borivali Station Market

Don’t underestimate this stretch of shops and stalls; Borivali’s market is a festive hotspot. Ready-to-wear chaniya cholis are easy to find here, saving you the stress of last-minute tailoring. Men can also grab vibrant kotis and kediyus, while women will love the riot of colours on display. Additionally, there's several exhibitions happening around Borivali station where you can pick your favourite pieces at lowest rates. Apart from clothing, you can also find statement silver accessories at a very reasonable cost to pair your ethnic look perfectly.

Manish Market, Andheri West

If your outfit feels incomplete without a little extra drama, Manish Market is your go-to. Packed with embroidered fabrics, borders, and latkans, this place lets you DIY your look or elevate a simple lehenga. It’s perfect for adding that personalised festive flair. Additionally, you can look for minimal yet elegant lehenga pieces, which won't break your bank.

Dadar Market, Dadar West

Dadar Market may not be a classic chaniya choli hub, but it’s unbeatable for blouses and oxidised jewellery. If you’re piecing together your look, you’ll definitely score some affordable finds here. There's endless street shops where youll definitely find affordable, late-minute ghaghara choli. Expect a bit of chaos, but that’s part of the charm.

Gandhi Market, Matunga

Gandhi Market has its own festive vibe. While it’s not the first stop for chaniya cholis, street shops here offer budget-friendly lehenga options. The real attraction, though, is the jewellery! From oxidised neckpieces to chunky earrings, it’s the ultimate place to finish off your Navratri look.