Julia Roberts Dazzles In Sabyasachi High Jewellery At New York Film Festival

Julia Roberts turned heads at the premiere of After the Hunt during the 63rd New York Film Festival, held at Alice Tully Hall. The Academy Award-winning actress brought together global couture and fine jewellery in one striking look. Roberts accessorised with a pair of statement earrings from the Sabyasachi High Jewellery collection, crafted in 18kt gold with aquamarine stones and flawless ED VVS-VS diamonds.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the celebrated Indian couturier, launched his fine jewellery line in 2017. Known for opulent designs that balance heritage craftsmanship with modern sensibilities, his collections have quickly gained international recognition. Julia’s choice further cements his reputation as a global luxury favourite.

Power suit with a twist

The actress paired her sparkling earrings with a bold fashion statement, a Vivienne Westwood wide-leg suit from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The ensemble, in a muted blue-grey tone, featured a single-button blazer with exaggerated lapels layered over a crisp dress shirt. The matching trousers, long enough to conceal her footwear, gave the outfit a skirt-like silhouette.

Adding to the drama was a delicate all-over printed motif, giving the outfit a chaotic yet sophisticated vibe. Her light blue tie, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, became the talking point of the evening. The tie was adorned with chunky vintage brooches from Raven Fine Jewelers, which Harper’s Bazaar’s Sophie Wang described as the perfect finishing touch.

Sabyasachi’s star-studded clientele

Sabyasachi has become a go-to designer not only for India’s film icons but also for international celebrities. His larger-than-life jewellery pieces have been worn on red carpets across the globe. Last year, Jennifer Lopez chose a dramatic Sabyasachi necklace for the premiere of Wicked in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been spotted in his creations multiple times. In September, she wore the Constantinople Necklace, a layered masterpiece from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. For the launch of her Fenty Hair line in Los Angeles, the singer opted for a three-drop rubellite, tourmaline, and diamond necklace, once again showcasing her affinity for his bold designs.