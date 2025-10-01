 Yoga Instructor's Creative Fusion Video With Upside-Down Asanas & Garba Goes Viral
Shashi Prabha Dwivedi’s vibrant reels blending yoga postures with traditional garba moves are taking social media by storm this Navratri season.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

When tradition meets creativity, magic happens and Yoga Instructor Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has just proved it. A series of reels shared on her Instagram has gone viral, where she blends yoga asanas with the festive beats of garba, leaving viewers both surprised and impressed.

Yoga meets garba

Dressed in dazzling chaniya cholis, Shashi effortlessly transitions between upside-down yoga poses and energetic garba steps. In one of the most-talked-about clips, titled “When a yoga teacher does Garba,” she strikes an inverted pose, legs gracefully moving in sync with the rhythm, while her teammates perform coordinated garba in the background.

Clarifying the context of her performance, Shashi wrote: “Just for clarity — this wasn’t in Mataji’s pandal, but in our society there was an easy dandiya competition. 🙏✨ This wasn’t yoga, just a performance for competition.”

article-image

Her feed is packed with more such joyful snippets. In another post, titled “Garba Day 3”, she shared: “Sore body but energy still full on! 🔥 Enjoyed every bit of this beautiful celebration. And guess what — 2nd prize for Best Dancer 😍 Never imagined this! Big thanks to my amazing teachers @paritadbhodia @panktimalhar & Mousami for teaching me Garba. Feeling like a pro already 😂💪💛”

Her fusion style has won her both appreciation and admiration online, perfectly capturing the essence of Shardiya Navratri, a festival celebrated with devotion, dance, and dazzling energy. This year’s nine-day festival began on September 22 and concludes today, October 1, with Dussehra celebrations on October 2.

With her blend of yoga’s discipline and garba’s infectious energy, Shashi has given the festival a refreshing twist, one that’s inspiring many to dance, stretch, and celebrate.

