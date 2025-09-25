Ambani Ladies' Ravishing Navratri Looks: Radhika, Isha, Nita & Shloka Glam Up In Classic Chaniya Cholis For Garba Night

Ambani family Navratri 2025 celebration | Image credit: Instagram (@ambani_update)

When it comes to opulent festive fashion, few families do it with as much grace and grandeur as the Ambanis. Their Navratri celebrations this year weren’t just about vibrant Garba nights and devotional spirit, but also a dazzling showcase of heritage couture. From multi-hued Banarasi weaves to mirror-work lehengas, the Ambani ladies looked ravishing in the sea of vibrant ensembles. Let’s take a closer look at each of their Navratri looks.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani dazzled in a rich Banarasi lehenga that embodied all nine colours of Goddess Durga. The patchwork skirt was adorned with zari threads, hand embroidery, and a heavy lacework hem. A pink blouse, gilded with ornate embroidery, and a leheriya dupatta in the seedha pallu style tied her look to Gujarati tradition. Her emerald-diamond necklace, statement earrings, maang tika, and colourful bangles elevated the look into pure festive royalty.

Radhika Merchant

True to her playful yet chic style, Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant stunned in a lehenga blending pinks and greens with sequined embroidery. Her patchwork skirt and scoop-neck blouse, styled with a multicoloured leheriya dupatta, perfectly captured the Navratri charm. Minimal blush makeup, diamond jewellery, and her half-updo hairstyle sealed the look.

Isha Ambani

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani went bold with traditional Gamthi prints in shades of blue, orange, and pink. The lehenga brimmed with mirror work, sequins, and golden bead embroidery, sparkling under the festive lights. She accessorised with gold jewellery and styled her hair in a braid adorned with gajra, bringing together Gujarati aesthetics and modern glam.

Shloka Mehta

Lastly, Shloka Mehta kept it understated yet stylish in a pink and green printed lehenga with tassels, sequins, and embroidery details. She paired the outfit with a diamond necklace and statement jhumkas, keeping things minimal yet stunning.