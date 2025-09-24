Nita Ambani Honours Her Gujarati Roots In Multi-Hued Lehenga For Navratri 2025

Nita Ambani's Navratri 2025 look | Image credit: Instagram (@ambani_update)

Navratri in India is not just about devotion and dance; it’s also a festival of fashion. And when it comes to festive style, few can set the bar as high as Nita Ambani. The businesswoman and philanthropist, known for her graceful sartorial choices, once again left fashion lovers swooning with her Navratri 2025 look. This time, she honoured her Gujarati heritage in a riot of colours, blending tradition with luxury in a way only she can.

Check it out below:

Nita Ambani's Navratri 2025 look

For the Shardiya Navratri 2025 celebration, Nita stunned in a multi-hued Banarasi lehenga, paying tribute to the nine vibrant shades dedicated to Goddess Durga. The ghaghara was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring patchwork artistry, woven in traditional zari threads and layered with hand embroidery. The hemline was detailed with heavy lacework, adding grandeur to the swirl-worthy silhouette.

Nita paired the lehenga with a pink blouse, adorning intricate gold and bronze embroidery and ornate detailing along the neckline. Completing the look was a vibrant pink dupatta, draped in the seedha pallu style that’s deeply rooted in Gujarati culture.

Designed in the timeless leheriya technique, a Rajasthani tie-dye art known for its wavy patterns, the dupatta not only added movement but also an extra layer of heritage charm to the ensemble.

Of course, Nita’s Navratri couture is never just about the outfit. Her jewellery, as always, made a statement of its own. A grand diamond necklace set with glistening emeralds adorned her neckline, paired with matching chandelier earrings. Oozing elegance, she further donned a striking maang tika, stacks of colourful bangles, and an oversized ring.

Her beauty game was equally flawless. Nita opted for soft glam with a hint of drama, featuring winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. She wrapped up the glam with the traditional red bindi with her hair styled into a sleek, middle-parted bun.