Biggest New Year's Eve Parties In Mumbai: Where The DJs, Drinks & Countdown Never Stop

Ready for the biggest night of the year but not sure where to go? Mumbai’s New Year's Eve scene has something for every kind of party lover, from beachside vibes and live DJs to themed parties and glamorous dinners that roll straight into the midnight countdown.

Where to go this New Year’s Eve in Mumbai

Mercii's Midnight Royale

Mercii, by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma, is turning NYE into a glamorous, club-coded celebration featuring glowing decor, confetti moments, festive cocktails and a dance floor that refuses to slow down. With DJ Rhone Anton spinning chart-toppers and house mixes, it’s built for party people who want a high-energy countdown.

Where: Mercii, Bandra West

Time: 8 pm onwards

Cost: Couples ₹6,000 | Women ₹2,000 | Stags ₹6,000

Solaire's The Last Act

Sanjay Dutt's Solaire's "The Last Act" sets the tone for a sophisticated New Year's Eve. DJ Angazzi is set to lead a night of immersive beats, while signature cocktails and indulgent small plates keep the vibe flowing right to midnight.

Where: Solaire, Grand Hyatt, Santacrux East

Time: 10 pm onwards

Cost: Male Stag ₹4650 | Female Stag ₹1860 | Couple Stag ₹3720

Monkey Bar's Razzle Dazzle

Monkey Bar is going retro-glam this year. Expect a playlist that swings between throwback hits and crowd-favourite bangers from Zohanne and DJ Dharam, Chivas cocktails, chilled beers and comfort food to keep you fuelled. Add disco lights and sparkle, and you've got an easy-going, high-fun NYE.

Where: Monkey Bar, Bandra West

Time: 9 pm onwards

Cost: Phase 1: Couples ₹5,000 | Stags ₹3,000 and Phase 2: Couples ₹6,000 | Stags ₹4,000

HyLo & The Dimsum Room's Gatsby NYE

Two venues, one decadent night. Step into a 1920s-inspired, Gatsby-style party hosted by HyLo & The Dimsum Room with champagne vibes, premium alcohol packages and an indulgent Indian-meets-global feast. Expect glitz, photo-worthy decor and a dress-to-impress crowd, perfect for people who love going all out.

Where: HyLo & The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

Time: 10 pm onwards

Cost: Gold: Couple Stag ₹12,000 | Stag ₹7,500 and Platinum: Couple Stag ₹14,000 | Stag ₹9,000

Novotel Juhu's NYE Party

Novotel in Juhu brings three NYE moods: a family-friendly buffet at The Square, a breezy poolside party with music and dancing, and Pan-Asian festivities at Sampan overlooking the sea. A relaxed yet festive way to ring in the year.

Where: Novotel, Juhu

Time: 8 pm–1 am

Cost: From ₹1,750 for kids to ₹6,000 per person

Epitome's Night of Echos

Epitome is bringing a glam rooftop-style evening with 'Night of Echos' featuring live music by Madhur Sharma, curated multi-cuisine dining and a lively, upbeat atmosphere. Expect sing-alongs, romantic moments and a crowd that loves Bollywood-meets-pop energy as midnight hits.

Where: Epitome, Lower Parel

Time: 8 pm - 3 am

Cost: ₹2,500–₹7,000

Bora Bora's BomBae Affair

Party like there’s no closing time. Bora Bora brings BomBae Affair with unlimited food, unlimited drinks and a DJ playlist built for people who want to dance till 3 am. Casual, buzzy and very Mumbai-style.

Where: Bora Bora, Juhu

Time: 9 pm onwards

Cost: From ₹3,000

Glocal's NYE Heist

Inspired by Money Heist, Glocal's NYE party delivers drama with masks, props, intense beats and a full-on theatrical vibe through the night. A fun pick if you like themed chaos and photo ops.

Where: Glocal, Andheri West

Time: 8 pm onwards

Cost: From ₹2,499

Bar Bank's NYE Party

Bar Bank in Mumbai is hosting the city's biggest NYE gala with open-air vibes, four DJs back-to-back, fireworks, big screens and a crowd ready to keep the party going till late. Energetic, high-volume and perfect for group celebrations.

Where: Bar Bank, Juhu

Time: 9:30 pm onwards

Cost: From ₹1,999