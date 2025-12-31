Happy New Year's Eve! Open-Air & Rooftop NYE Parties In Mumbai To Welcome 2026 Under The Sky With Fireworks

There's something magical about New Year's Eve in Mumbai. As the clock inches toward midnight, the skyline begins to glitter, fireworks burst over the Arabian Sea, and restaurants, terraces, and rooftops fill with laughter, music, and the sound of clinking glasses.

If you're dreaming of welcoming 2026 with the city lights below you, great food on the table, and fireworks lighting up the sky, this guide has you covered. From glamorous hotel rooftops to chic open-air lounges, here are some of Mumbai's most exciting spots with the biggest NYE parties.

The Orchid Hotel

The Orchid is going full Bollywood glam this New Year's Eve. The entire hotel turns into an open-air celebration featuring live music, themed zones, and food counters sizzling through the night. Choose from breezy outdoor seating, runway-view dining, or a premium VIP deck with international pours. Expect unlimited beverages, lavish buffets, desserts, games, and even a dedicated kids' zone so families can celebrate stress-free.

Where: The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle

Time: 7 pm – 12:30 am

Cost: Cascade ₹3,999++ | Mostly Grills ₹4,999++ | Upper Deck VIP ₹5,999++

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric offers one of the most enchanting NYE celebrations in Mumbai with a stylish rooftop party overlooking Juhu. The menu goes big with sushi, grills, carving stations, khao suey, global mains, and decadent desserts, along with world-class cocktails, music, and festive vibes. If your perfect NYE involves food, conversation, and a great view, this one is a winner.

Where: Hyatt Centric, Juhu

Time: 7 pm onwards

Cost: From ₹3,000++

SMAA – A Rooftop Revelry

For those who love boho-chic vibes and long conversations under fairy lights, SMAA delivers. DJ Nik Purohit is set to keep the tempo rising tonight while guests enjoy inventive cocktails and bold small plates like prawn-stuffed wings and truffle rice. Expect a relaxed yet luxe energy, perfect for dancing into 2026.

Where: SMAA – A Rooftop Revelry, Andheri

Time: 4 pm – 4 am

Cost: From ₹2,500 onwards

Dome

Few views beat the Dome rooftop when fireworks explode over Marine Drive. With DJ Alex on the set, curated cocktails, sea-breeze views and an elevated food spread, this is the city’s classic "celebrate under the stars" venue with sophisticated, scenic and unforgettable charm.

Where: Dome, InterContinental Marine Drive

Time: 5 pm onwards

Cost: From ₹12,000

Allamanda Terrace

With Marine Drive shimmering below, Allamanda Terrace offers a romantic, panoramic celebration complete with global dishes, signature cocktails and a festive countdown. Think Spanish prawns, chaat, burgers, falafel and more, all served with ocean views and fireworks overhead.

Where: Allamanda Terrace, Hotel Marine Plaza

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Price: ₹4,500+ (Non-alcohol) | ₹6,500+ (Alcohol)

Asilo

Perched on St. Regis' 40th floor, Asilo brings the drama with live performances, a violinist, premium spirits and a glamorous white-and-blue rooftop ambience. It's the definition of "party in style", ideal for those who want their NYE to feel cinematic.

Where: Asilo, The St. Regis, Lower Parel

Time: 9 pm – 5 am

Cost: From ₹9,999

Here's to fireworks, fresh beginnings and a Mumbai sky that never stops dazzling.