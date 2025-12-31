 Nushrratt Bharuccha Seeks Mahakal's Blessings In Ujjain Ahead Of New Year 2026
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Putrada Ekadashi, marking her second darshan at the sacred shrine. She attended early morning rituals, prayed in the Nandi Hall, and praised the smooth arrangements despite heavy crowds. The actor shared that Baba Mahakal’s blessings bring her peace, positivity, and renewed energy

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, marking her second spiritual journey to the sacred shrine. Her visit coincided with Putrada Ekadashi, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observed with devotion by millions across the country.

A peaceful morning at the Mahakal Temple

Nushrratt attended the early morning rituals at the temple and spent time seated in the Nandi Hall, deeply immersed in prayer and quiet reflection. The serene atmosphere appeared to leave a lasting impression on the actor. As part of the temple customs, the priests presented her with a stole inscribed with “Mahakal” as prasad, which she accepted with visible happiness and reverence.

Following her darshan, the actor expressed heartfelt appreciation for the seamless arrangements at the temple. Despite a large turnout of devotees, she noted that the experience was calm, orderly, and spiritually uplifting. She shared that visiting Baba Mahakal brings her a sense of inner peace, positive energy, and emotional grounding.

Significance of Putrada Ekadashi

Putrada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of the waxing moon during the Hindu month of Pausha, which usually falls between December and January. Also known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, the day holds special importance for couples and families.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, seeking blessings for the well-being of their children. Traditionally, the fast is believed to fulfil wishes related to progeny and family harmony. The occasion is especially significant for Vaishnavas, who observe the day with strict rituals, prayers, and devotional practices.

Nushrratt's visit to Mahakaleshwat stirs controversy

The actor's visit to the Mahakal temple has stirred a wave of discussions due her Muslim faith. One Muslim leader condemned her temple visit and called it 'grave sin.' Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said that her acts of performing puja and applying sandalwood are a "grave sin", according to Sharia law. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s evolving film journey

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha continues to strengthen her position in the Hindi film industry with a versatile mix of commercial and content-driven cinema. She rose to fame with youth-centric hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, later cementing her popularity with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

In recent years, the actor has earned critical praise for taking on darker, performance-heavy roles. Her work in the horror films Chhorii and Chhorii 2 showcased a new dimension of her acting range, earning appreciation for her intense and emotionally layered performances.

