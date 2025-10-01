Dusshera 2025: Top 5 Places In Mumbai To Watch Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2025 is almost here, and tomorrow, October 2, Mumbai will come alive with the vibrant energy of Vijayadashami. The festival celebrates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, with the highlight being the spectacular Ravan Dahan. Across the city, towering effigies will be set aflame in grand community gatherings.

If you’re planning to witness this fiery spectacle, here are the top five places in Mumbai you should not miss:

Shri Ram Mandal, Kalbadevi

Steeped in tradition, Kalbadevi's Shri Ram Mandal is home to one of Mumbai's oldest Ramleelas. The celebrations here have a nostalgic charm, with the Ravan Dahan marking the grand conclusion of weeks of cultural festivities.

Azad Maidan, Fort

One of Mumbai's most iconic venues, Azad Maidan, hosts a massive Ravan Dahan each year. The gigantic effigy of Ravana, combined with chants, fireworks, and traditional performances, makes it a crowd-puller. The festive energy here is unmatched.

Ramleela Maidan, Malad

For those in the suburbs, Malad’s Ramleela Maidan is a must-visit. The massive crowds, engaging Ramleela performances, and the climactic Ravan Dahan create a carnival-like atmosphere that captures the true spirit of Dussehra.

Girgaon Chowpatty

Few spots in Mumbai offer a more dramatic backdrop than Girgaon Chowpatty. Watching Ravana’s effigy burn against the Arabian Sea is a breathtaking experience. The mix of fire, waves, and festive cheer makes it one of the most unique Dussehra destinations.

Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar

If you prefer something less crowded but equally lively, Indira Nagar in Ghatkopar is the place. The local community celebrates with heartfelt enthusiasm, making it perfect for families who want a more intimate Ravan Dahan experience.