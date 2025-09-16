Mumbai's Grandest Garba & Dandiya Nights For Navratri 2025: Check Venues, Passes, Prices & Booking Details

Navratri in Mumbai isn’t just about fasting and prayers; it’s also about nine nights of high-energy Garba, dazzling dandiyas, live music, and the city’s unstoppable festive spirit. From iconic singers like Falguni Pathak and Geeta Rabari to luxury venues transforming into cultural hubs, Mumbai promises unforgettable Garba nights this year.
Here’s your ultimate guide to the grandest Navratri events of 2025 in Mumbai
Radiance Dandiya with Falguni Pathak
Kick off Shardiya Navratri 2025 with none other than the queen of Garba, Falguni Pathak herself. Expect an air-conditioned indoor venue with plush decor, dazzling lights, and the kind of electrifying music that keeps you dancing till sunrise. It promises to be the Mumbai Navratri experience.
Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC
When: September 22 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 1700 onwards
Rang Raas Navratri 2025 with Bhoomi Trivedi
Known for her powerful voice, Bhoomi Trivedi promises nights of unmatched energy. With her chart-topping hits and Garba classics, every evening feels like a musical festival you don't wanna miss.
Where: Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali
When: September 22 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 499 onwards
Dome Dandiya Nites 2025
At Mumbai's Dome, SVP Stadium, Navratri feels larger than life. Thousands of dancers, booming live performances, festive treats, and a stadium lit up like a dream – this is where Garba meets grandeur in the city.
Where: Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli
When: September 26 – October 2, 2025
Price: Rs 799 onwards
Showglitz Navratri Utsav with Geeta Rabari
Gujarati folk sensation Geeta Rabari brings her soulful voice and boundless energy to Mumbai this Navratri. Ten nights of music, devotion, and dancing make this a must-visit for Garba lovers.
Where: Kora Kendra Ground No. 4, Borivali
When: September 22 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 499 onwards
Navrang Navratri 2025 with Nilesh Thakkar
Borivali gets its own dose of high-octane Garba with this vibrant celebration. Expect infectious beats, colourful crowds, and a festive vibe that pulls you in the moment you enter.
Where: Shimpoli Sports Complex, Borivali West
When: September 21 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 885 onwards
Raas Rang Thane
For those in Thane, Raas Rang is the perfect blend of music, decor, and community spirit. With thousands joining in every night, it’s a family-friendly celebration brimming with colour and joy.
Where: Raymond Ground, Thane
When: September 22 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 570 onwards
Royal Raas Navratri 2025 at Sahara Star
Dance meets luxury at Hotel Sahara Star’s Sapphire Banquet. With elegant decor, soulful music, and a glamorous vibe, Royal Raas is perfect for those who want tradition wrapped in opulence.
Where: Sahara Star Hotel, Andheri
When: September 22 – October 1, 2025
Price: Rs 1180 onwards
So, it's time to grab your garba fits and dandiya sticks, book your passes, and dance into the festive season!