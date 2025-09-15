 Mumbai Chi Mauli FIRST Look Revealed Ahead Of Shardiya Navratri 2025 | VIDEO
Mumbai Chi Mauli FIRST Look Revealed Ahead Of Shardiya Navratri 2025 | VIDEO

Known for its grandeur and legacy, Mumbai Chi Mauli in Sion has unveiled its first look for Shardiya Navratri 2025, and the celebrations have already begun with divine fervour.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Mumbai Chi Mauli 2025 first look | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@mumbaichimauli_official)

Every Navratri, Mumbai gears up for a wave of devotion, pandal-hopping and, of course, garba nights. Among the city’s most iconic Durga pandals, Mumbai Chi Mauli always holds a special place in devotees’ hearts. Known for its grandeur and legacy, this revered pandal in Sion has unveiled its first look for Shardiya Navratri 2025, and the celebrations have already begun with divine fervour.

Check out the first look below:

Mumbai Chi Mauli 2025

On September 14, 2025, devotees welcomed Mumbai Chi Mauli with a grand aagman procession filled with chants, dhol-tasha beats, and vibrant decorations. Organised by Navtarun Mitra Mandal at GTB Nagar, Sion, this historic pandal is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most visited during Navratri.

The Devi idol this year was draped in a rich purple saree, adorned with dazzling gold ornaments and fresh gajras, radiating divine grace. Crowds gathered in large numbers to catch the first glimpse of the goddess, making the atmosphere full of devotion and joy.

About Shardiya Navratri 2025

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, marks nine nights dedicated to worshipping different forms of Goddess Durga, symbolising the victory of good over evil. According to Drik Panchang, the festival this year will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and continue till Wednesday, October 1, 2025, culminating with Vijaya Dashami on October 2, 2025.

The festival is celebrated across India with traditional garbas, prayers, and festive gatherings, but in Mumbai, pandals like Mumbai Chi Mauli make it an unmissable experience.

So, if you’re in the city this Navratri, visiting Mumbai Chi Mauli should definitely be on your list to soak in the devotion and grandeur.

