 Will Viral 'Bandana Girl' Earn ₹5 Lakh Or More For A 2 Sec Video on X? Netizens Say, 'Tired Of Seeing Her Everywhere On Feed'
An ordinary two-second selfie video by Indian X user Priyanga has gone unexpectedly viral, crossing 92 million views in three weeks and sparking memes and global attention. Posted with the caption “Makeup ate today,” the clip shows her in an auto-rickshaw. While many speculate she could earn big from X’s monetization, experts say payouts depend on overall verified engagement

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Social media continues to prove that fame can arrive without warning-and sometimes, without any extravagant talent or performance. A simple moment captured on camera can be enough to turn an ordinary person into a trending micro-celebrity.

A short selfie video posted by an Indian user @w0rdgenerator is currently dominating the X (formerly Twitter) platform. In the clip, the young woman, dressed in a white ethnic outfit, silver jewelry, and a printed bandana, looks into the camera while traveling in an auto-rickshaw. The video lasts barely two seconds, yet its reach is nothing short of astonishing.

Unprecedented engagement numbers

Shared about three weeks ago with the caption “Makeup ate today”, the video has skyrocketed past 92 million views and is rapidly inching toward the 100 million mark. The post has sparked a global reaction, flooding timelines with memes, compliments, fan edits, and humorous interpretations of the moment.

Digitally, this is the kind of virality usually reserved for celebrities or major event clips, not everyday users.

The face behind the viral trend

Media outlets have identified the woman as Priyanga. Overnight, she has become one of the most discussed personalities on Indian social platforms. Many users are now curious about what comes next for her, especially in terms of earnings.

Will she earn from X’s monetization program?

Since Elon Musk introduced revenue-sharing features, verified creators can earn payouts every two weeks based on engagement and ad interactions. This has sparked a debate online about whether Priyanga’s viral hit will translate into a hefty payout.

Some users believe she could receive lakhs of rupees, considering the explosive numbers the clip gathered, especially the first 40 million views within two weeks.

However, social media experts and experienced creators disagree. They clarify that:

- Payments are not based solely on post view count

- Earnings depend on ad impressions and interaction from verified/premium users

- A single viral post doesn’t automatically guarantee money unless it fits monetization criteria

So, while her fame is undeniable, the financial outcome remains uncertain.

This incident once again highlights how relatable aesthetics, randomness, and algorithmic boosts can turn everyday content into global sensations.

