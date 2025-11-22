What Is 'Menstrual Masking'? This DIY Skincare Regimen With 'Period Blood' Has Left Internet Disgusted; But Here's The Truth

X

Social media never fails to surprise, and the latest skincare shocker is menstrual masking. Creators are spreading their own period blood over their skin and claiming it boosts glow, repairs damage, and acts like an all-natural anti-aging serum. The viral belief? Menstrual fluid contains stem cells, proteins, and growth factors that could rejuvenate the complexion.

But does this trending beauty hack actually have any science behind it?

Why People Think Menstrual Blood Benefits Skin

Menstrual blood isn’t just blood, it also contains endometrial cells, cytokines, and stem cells that play a role in regenerating the uterine lining every cycle.

Some early scientific research has explored menstrual blood-derived stem cells in wound healing and regenerative medicine. In laboratory settings, these cells have shown benefits like:

-Faster tissue repair

-Better collagen production

-Improved formation of new blood vessels

-Enhanced skin regeneration

However, and this part matters, these results come from processed, purified, and medically controlled applications. Scientists use sterilized lab techniques, not DIY period facials at home.

What social media doesn’t tell you

While TikTok might glamorise the practice as “organic skincare,” there are major safety concerns. Period blood is not sterile.

It carries bacteria from the vagina, cervix, and external skin. When applied to your face, especially over acne or open pores, it can lead to bacterial infections, breakouts or flare-up, rashes and irritation

The Skin Barrier Can Be Disrupted

The natural pH of menstrual fluid doesn’t match facial skin, increasing the risk of inflammation and imbalance. Dermatologists have not tested or regulated this method. There are zero guidelines on usage, exposure time, or risks.

In short, the internet’s version of menstrual stem cell therapy is far from what doctors study.

Dermatologist-Approved Alternatives

If you’re chasing the same benefits influencers promise, try safer, science-backed options like- Retinoids for cell turnover and anti-aging, Niacinamide for soothing inflammation, Vitamin C for brightening and collagen support, Peptide serums for repairing skin structure

If glowing, healthy skin is your goal, stick to products formulated for skincare, not bodily fluids.