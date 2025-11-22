 'Ew But Cute': Cardi B's Umbilical Cord Becomes Her Keepsake Gold Pendant
Cardi B celebrated the birth of her fourth child with a unique keepsake, a gold-coated necklace made from her newborn’s umbilical cord. The heart-shaped pendant honors the first bond between mother and baby. She also preserved her placenta as prints and capsules. Welcoming her first child with Stefon Diggs, Cardi says motherhood continues to inspire her growth and love

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Cardi B has found a bold and heartfelt way to celebrate the arrival of her newest baby. The Grammy-winning rapper, who welcomed her fourth child on November 4, has transformed a piece of her son’s birth story into a stunning keepsake- a gold-coated pendant made from his umbilical cord.

Instead of storing the umbilical cord away as many parents do, Cardi B chose to immortalise the precious bond in jewelry form. The cord was carefully shaped into a heart, dried, preserved, and then coated in gold before being turned into a custom necklace.

The design symbolises the first connection between a mother and her baby, the lifeline that provides protection and nourishment throughout pregnancy.

A personal touch to postpartum memories

The necklace is part of a set of special mementos created for the star. Alongside the pendant, Cardi also received a placenta print, plus capsules made from part of her placenta, a wellness trend that many new mothers embrace for postpartum recovery and emotional balance.

These items reflect a growing movement of women choosing to cherish and honor their birth experience in deeply personal ways.

Celebrating new beginnings

This birth marks a joyful new chapter for Cardi B, who is now balancing expanding motherhood with fresh career momentum. Recently sharing her excitement with fans, she highlighted how the new arrival has inspired even more love, strength, and motivation in her life.

The baby is her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Cardi often expresses how motherhood fuels her drive to grow and succeed, both personally and artistically.

Sentimental, stylish & completely Cardi

Turning an umbilical cord into fine jewelry isn’t something you see every day, and that’s exactly why it feels like a signature Cardi move. It’s sentimental but bold, emotional yet glamorous, a meaningful tribute wrapped in luxury.

The one-of-a-kind pendant stands as a beautiful reminder of where her baby’s journey began… and a lifelong symbol of the unbreakable connection they share.

