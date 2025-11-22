 Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony
Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony



Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

India’s star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal brought a delightful twist to pre-wedding festivities, turning teammates and friends into Team Bride and Team Groom for a cricket match just days before their big day.​  Mandhana took charge of Team Bride, with national teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghoshin her side. Muchhal, not to be outdone, captained Team Groom. The visual of the match has gone viral on social media​

Team Mandhana beats Team Muchhal

The contest itself maintained a friendly yet competitive edge, as Team Bride clinched victory, sparking exuberant celebrations. Viral videos showed Mandhana’s side hoisting stumps in the air and dancing, while both captains hugged in the middle, sharing a heartfelt post-match moment.​

This fun match was just the latest in a series of joyful events surrounding the wedding. The week began with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, where Mandhana celebrated with cricket friends to the beats of dhol, all captured in widely shared videos. Earlier, Muchhal’s stadium proposal at DY Patil Stadium, complete with a blindfold and ring, added a romantic flourish, further endearing the couple to fans.​

Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony
Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony
PM Modi confirms wedding date

In an elaborate congratulatory note to Mandhana and Muchhal, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the couple, praising their shared values and wishing them a life rooted in trust, love and harmony. He said Mandhana’s “cover drive” and Muchhal’s “musical symphony” would come together in a wonderful partnership. In the same message, Modi also revealed the wedding date, confirming that the couple will tie the knot on November 23, 2025.

Mandhana is coming off from a succesful season after winning scripting history with the the Indian team in Navi Mumbai. The opener was teh part of the team wghich lifted the maiden world title after defeating South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final.

