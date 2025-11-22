 'It Will Stand Test Of Time': R Ashwin Urges Fans To Watch Replay Of IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semifinal Contest
'It Will Stand Test Of Time': R Ashwin Urges Fans To Watch Replay Of IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semifinal Contest

India A’s thrilling run in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 ended in heartbreak as they fell to Bangladesh A in a dramatic semi-final decided by a Super Over in Doha.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Image: R Ashwin/Bangladesh Cricket/X

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised the exciting Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 contest between India A and Bangladesh A on Friday, November 21. Taking to X he urged fans to catch the replay, saying that It will stand the test of time. He wrote, "In case you have missed out on the India A v Ban A game from yesterday evening, please don’t miss out. It will stand the test of time"

India A knocked out after nerve wracking encounter

India A’s thrilling run in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 ended in heartbreak as they fell to Bangladesh A in a dramatic semi-final decided by a Super Over in Doha. Chasing 195, India A came agonizingly close after Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive start, blasting 50 off just 19 balls. The match’s tension intensified as India A needing four from the last delivery, could only manage three, resulting in a tie and forcing the contest into a Super Over.​

In a surprising move, in-form Suryavanshi was left out of the Super Over, sparking debate among fans and pundits. Captain Jitesh Sharma explained that his selection himself, Ashutosh Sharma, and Ramandeep Singh was based on their experience in death-overs situations. The gamble didn’t pay off: India A were bowled out for zero in the tiebreak, with Bangladesh A sealing the victory after a wide delivery from Suyash Sharma.​

Suryavanshi finished his campaign with 239 runs in four matches, including a breathtaking 144 off 42 balls against UAE, making his Super Over omission all the more shocking.​ Bangladesh A now advance to the final, leaving India A with bittersweet memories of bravery and missed chances from a match that kept emotions running high until the very end.

