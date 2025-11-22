IND vs SA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Collides With Tristan Stubbs, Gets Hit On the Knee; Video

Image: X

South Africa batsman Tristan Stubbs and Mohammed Siraj were involved in an on-field collision in the ongoing India vs South 2nd Test in Guwahati. The incident happened on the first ball of the 50th over when Stubbs pushed the ball towards mid-on and sprinted towards the other end. However, he accidentally collided with Siraj, who was looking at the non-striker's end, and his bat hit the pacer on the left knee. Siraj endured pain and was looked after by medic before he continued to bowl.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

South Africa in control against India

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs are starting to frustrate India with their unbeaten 74-run partnership as both teams head into the lunch session on Day 1 of the second Test in Guwahati. Kuldeep Yadav struck immediately after Tea, removing Ryan Rickelton for 35.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had given India their first breakthrough right at the stroke of Tea, bowling Aiden Markram for 38. Markram and Rickelton had laid a solid platform, taking South Africa past 50 without fuss, but Markram’s inside edge off Bumrah broke the stand. The visitors went into the interval at 82/1 after 26.5 overs, before Kuldeep removed Rickelton soon after play resumed.

India make two changes for Guwahati Test

India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Sai Sudharsan for Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Shubman Gill. There had been speculation that India might call up a right-hander from outside the squad to break the run of left-handers in the line-up. Sai Sudharsan, who was left out in Kolkata, returns to the side and is expected to take the No. 3 spot from Washington Sundar. South Africa, meanwhile, replaced pacer Corbin Bosch with spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy for the second Test.