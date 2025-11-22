 ICC Charges USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy With Multiple Anti-Corruption Breaches In Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Tournament
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Charges USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy With Multiple Anti-Corruption Breaches In Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Tournament

ICC Charges USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy With Multiple Anti-Corruption Breaches In Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Tournament

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who represented UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. He has 14 days from November 21 to respond to the charges. Acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the tournament on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the ICC said the charges stemmed from alleged misconduct during the event.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
International Cricket Council | X @ICC

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday charged USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy with three breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code in relation to the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who represented UP Nawabs in the league, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

He has 14 days from November 21 to respond to the charges.

Acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the tournament on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the ICC said the charges stemmed from alleged misconduct during the event.

FPJ Shorts
'India’s Trade Momentum Remains Firm Despite Global Volatility, Expected To Slip Into A Modest Deficit Before Turning Into Positive Territory': SBI Report
'India’s Trade Momentum Remains Firm Despite Global Volatility, Expected To Slip Into A Modest Deficit Before Turning Into Positive Territory': SBI Report
West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Under Constructed Building Roof In South 24 Parganas; BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Attack— Video
West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Under Constructed Building Roof In South 24 Parganas; BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Attack— Video
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namash Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Tejas Plane Crash: Wing Commander Namash Syal's Father Came Across Clip Of Tragedy While Scrolling Dubai Air Show Videos, Says Report
Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Social Unity In Manipur, Says RSS Works Through Harmony And Not Political Control
Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Social Unity In Manipur, Says RSS Works Through Harmony And Not Political Control
Read Also
Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati
article-image

Reddy has been charged under Article 2.1.1 (Attempting to fix, contrive or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025); Article 2.1.4 (Soliciting, inducing, or encouraging another participant to breach Article 2.1.1); and Article 2.4.7 for obstructing the investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device.

The ICC said it would not comment further until the disciplinary process is completed.

Reddy made his USA debut earlier this year at the North America T20 Cup, featuring in four matches.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Will Stand Test Of Time': R Ashwin Urges Fans To Watch Replay Of IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars...

'It Will Stand Test Of Time': R Ashwin Urges Fans To Watch Replay Of IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars...

ICC Charges USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy With Multiple Anti-Corruption Breaches In Abu Dhabi T10...

ICC Charges USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy With Multiple Anti-Corruption Breaches In Abu Dhabi T10...

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In...

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes History, Becomes Second Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni To Lead India In...

Flying Starc! Australia Pacer Pulls Off One-Handed Catch As Zak Crawley Bags Pair In AUS vs ENG 1st...

Flying Starc! Australia Pacer Pulls Off One-Handed Catch As Zak Crawley Bags Pair In AUS vs ENG 1st...