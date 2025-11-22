Watch: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma Given Gold Plated Toss Coin To Celebrate Historic Test In Guwahati

Image: BCCI/X

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati celebrated its historic Test cricket debut on Saturday, November 22. Before the toss, BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia presented memorial gold-plated coins to both captains, India's stand-in Rishabh Pant and South Africa's Temba Bavuma, commemorating the occasion as the city's first-ever red-ball international and marking India's 30th Test venue.​

The day opened with a ceremonial flourish, as BCCI President Mithun Manhas joined Saikia to ring the bell, officially starting play in this landmark match. Adding sentimental value, both captains also signed a commemorative portrait of ACA Stadium, further highlighting the event's symbolic significance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Timings altered for the Guwahati Test

The fixture adjusted its schedule to accommodate the Northeast’s early sunset, uniquely holding the tea break before lunch. This rare approach ensured maximum daylight play, underscoring the innovative spirit accompanying Guwahati’s historic day in Test cricket.

The play began at 9:00 am, with the first session running until 11:00 am. Instead of lunch, players will break for tea from 11:00 to 11:20 am, followed by a second session until 1:20 pm. Lunch will then be taken from 1:20 to 2:00 pm, before play resumes for the final session that ends at 4:00 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India make two changes for Guwahati Test

India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Sai Sudharsan for Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy for Shubman Gill. There had been speculation that India might call up a right-hander from outside the squad to break the run of left-handers in the line-up. Sai Sudharsan, who was left out in Kolkata, returns to the side and is expected to take the No. 3 spot from Washington Sundar. South Africa, meanwhile, replaced pacer Corbin Bosch with spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy for the second Test.