GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai, January 11: Gujarat Giants opener Sophie Devine played a stunning knock in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as she smashed 95 runs and came close to scoring the tournament’s first-ever century. She missed the first-ever century in the history of the tournament while playing against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Devine batted aggressively from the very start, timed the ball cleanly and kept finding the boundary. Her attacking approach helped her team race past 100 runs in under 10 overs and put Delhi under pressure early in the match. Even though she missed her hundred by just five runs, her innings was the biggest highlight of the game.

The most explosive moment came in Sneh Rana's over, where Devine scored 32 runs with the sequence 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6. The over summed up her fearless style as she kept hitting straight and over the field with ease.

Devine's 95 included 8 sixes and 7 fours, showing how dominant she was. She looked set for a historic ton, but was dismissed on 95 and had to walk back just short of becoming the first batter to score a hundred in WPL history.

She got out in the 11th over of the match as she tried to hit N Charani and was caught by Nandani Sharma well inside the boundary line. The opening stand also crossed the 100-run mark before the first wicket fell, giving her team a strong start and setting up a big total.