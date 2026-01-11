'Rohit Sharma Making History Again..': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Former Opening Partner For Major Six-Hitting Milestone During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit 650 sixes in international cricket | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Rohit Sharma did not have a long stay at the crease but did enough to make history. In his brief innings in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Rohit set another record in international cricket. The 38-year-old struck 2 sixes, becoming the first to hit 650 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit came into the game with 648 maximums to his name. Playing on a batting track at Kotambi, the 38-year-old struck two maximums early. He was eventually dismissed for 26, but had done enough to reach the 650-six mark. The next best in international cricket is Chris Gayle with 552, who last played a game in 2021.

Rohit's record was well praised by former opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. It was with the left-hander that Sharma began opening the innings in 2013 and the rest is history.

"Rohit Sharma making history again. 650 international sixes is a number built over years of quality cricket. Well played bro," Dhawan wrote on X.

After a slow start, the 38-year-old hit the first maximum in the sixth over against Ben Foulkes. The former captain continued his momentum in the next over and sent Kyle Jamieson’s back-of-a-length delivery into the stands. With this, Rohit also completed 650 sixes in international cricket, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone. Rohit, however, was not able to convert the early start into a big innings as he got out in the ninth over off Kyle Jamieson’s ball.

Rohit has now hit 329 sixes as an opener in ODIs, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 328 maximums to his name. The Indian star had already broken Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in ODI cricket last year during the South Africa series.