'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to long time partner Sophie Shine on Instagram. | Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine on Instagram on Monday, January 12. The couple has been together for some time, having made their relationship official on May 1 last year.

"From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting and charismatic personality on the field, has been in a relationship with Sophie Shine for several years. The couple first drew attention when they were seen together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and since then their bond has become more visible to fans. Rumour has it that the two first met in Dubai a few years ago, where a friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Sophie Shine, an Irish national, comes from a strong academic and professional background. She studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology, and currently works in a senior role in Abu Dhabi. Beyond her corporate career, she is also involved in philanthropic activities as head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on community and sports-related initiatives.

The upcoming wedding will mark the second marriage for Dhawan, who was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple parted ways in 2023, and Dhawan is a father to their son, Zoravar Dhawan.