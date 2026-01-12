 'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to Irish national Sophie Shine on Monday. Dhawan and Shine have been in a relationship for several years following the ex-Delhi star's divorce to wife Ayesha. The couple are expected to tie the knot later in February, marking Dhawan's second wedding.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to long time partner Sophie Shine on Instagram. | Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine on Instagram on Monday, January 12. The couple has been together for some time, having made their relationship official on May 1 last year.

"From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting and charismatic personality on the field, has been in a relationship with Sophie Shine for several years. The couple first drew attention when they were seen together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and since then their bond has become more visible to fans. Rumour has it that the two first met in Dubai a few years ago, where a friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Sophie Shine, an Irish national, comes from a strong academic and professional background. She studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology, and currently works in a senior role in Abu Dhabi. Beyond her corporate career, she is also involved in philanthropic activities as head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on community and sports-related initiatives.

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler

The upcoming wedding will mark the second marriage for Dhawan, who was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple parted ways in 2023, and Dhawan is a father to their son, Zoravar Dhawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old...

Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old...

'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine...

'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine...

Navi Mumbai Elections Disrupt WPL 2026, Matches To Be Played In Empty DY Patil Stadium For January...

Navi Mumbai Elections Disrupt WPL 2026, Matches To Be Played In Empty DY Patil Stadium For January...

FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold...

FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide To Book Tickets For Matches At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai;...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide To Book Tickets For Matches At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai;...