 'Mera Mustafizur Se Kya Kaam Hai?': Mohammed Nabi Blasts Reporter For 'Political' Question After BPL Clash
Mohammed Nabi hit out at a reporter for trying to drag him in the ongoing Mustafizur Rahman controversy. Nabi said while the left-arm pacer is a good bowler, he had no business commenting on the issue and it was not related to him. The 41-year-old rritably questioned 'Iska merese kya lena dena bhai'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Nabi has hit back at a question directed him on the KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy |

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi hit back at a reporter over a question related to the IPL controversy involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR had released Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 squad after receiving instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Nabi and Mustafizur have been teammates at the franchise level in the past.

"Iska merese kya lena dena bhai. Mera Mustafizur se kya kaam hai? Politics me kya kaam hai mera? (What do I have to do with it? How am I related to Mustafizur? I don't have anything to do with politics)," Mohammed Nabi responded.

"I know he is a good bowler, all these things. But the way you are questioning, it's not related to me," he added.

It was an historic day for the Nabi family, with the former Afghanistan captain playing alongside his son for Noakhali Express. It marked the first time in history that a father son duo have played together in a top level franchise T20 competition.

As for Mustafizur, BCB have hit out at India and have refused to travel to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month. BCB have written to ICC twice seeking a change in venue, asking for their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka. Pakistan have offered an exit route should Sri Lankan venues be unavailable.

article-image

The tournament will also feature Mohammed Nabi, who was named in the 15-man Afghanistan squad for the tournament. It is likely to be the 41-year-old's last World Cup campaign and the Afghan legend will hope to bow out with a bang.

