 WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Gujarat Giants
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first win this season. Gujarat Giants arrive with lighter steps. Their opening win against UP Warriorz brought clarity and confidence in the squad.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) Women won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Giants (GG) Women in match 4 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.

"We'll like to bowl first, with the dew coming in. We are going with the same team. I think it was a quick turnaround. Today's a fresh day, we got to forget what's happened in the past and need to focus on the present," DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues said during the toss.

"It was good (game against UP), you want to start the competition with a win. Different people stood up at different times, pleasing to see that as a captain. It's fantastic to see people coming in and making an impact. It was so pleasing to share a partnership with Anushka. That'll give her confidence even today. No changes," GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner said.

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani.

