VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem

Sophie Devine smashed 32 runs off Sneh Rana in the WPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. |

Sophie Devine turned on beast mode at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first in the DC vs GG match, Devine unleashed absolute carnage on the Capitals attack in a fine display off T20 batting. India's World Cup winner Sneh Rana suffered the most damage, bowling the most expensive over in the history of WPL.

Gujarat Giants looked settled with 48 on the board heading into the final over of the powerplay. DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues turned to Sneh Rana for the 6th over. Devine kicked it off with a couple of boundaries. Rana struggled to get her line and length right, with the 38-year-old White Ferns ace then carting four consecutive maximums. Devine was on 33 at the start of the over, but raced to 65 at the end of the powerplay.

Devine eventually managed a stunning 95 off just 42 in a knock for the ages. The 38-year-old was Gujarat Giants' most expensive buy in the WPL 2026 Auction and the Kiwi ace has delivered in style. It was the second time she was dismissed in the 90s in WPL, having scored 99 for RCB in 2023. No player has scored a century yet in the tournament and Devine is the only player with 2 scores of 90 or more.

She laced her innings with 8 sixes in total, which is another WPL record. Devine now has the joint most sixes in an innings. She equals her own record, which she held alongside Ashleigh Gardner and Chinelle Henry.

Devine walked out to a standing ovation from the Navi Mumbai crowd and her teammates after her dismissal. The 38-year-old has put her side in command as they chase yet another win to continue their good start to WPL 2026.