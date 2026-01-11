 VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem

VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem

Sophie Devine was at the peak of her hitting prowess during the DC vs GG clash in WPL 2026 on Sunday. Opening the batting, Devine carted Sneh Rana for 32 runs in the final over of the powerplay with 4 sixes. The effort from the New Zealand veteran is the most expensive over in the history of WPL.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Sophie Devine smashed 32 runs off Sneh Rana in the WPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. |

Sophie Devine turned on beast mode at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first in the DC vs GG match, Devine unleashed absolute carnage on the Capitals attack in a fine display off T20 batting. India's World Cup winner Sneh Rana suffered the most damage, bowling the most expensive over in the history of WPL.

Gujarat Giants looked settled with 48 on the board heading into the final over of the powerplay. DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues turned to Sneh Rana for the 6th over. Devine kicked it off with a couple of boundaries. Rana struggled to get her line and length right, with the 38-year-old White Ferns ace then carting four consecutive maximums. Devine was on 33 at the start of the over, but raced to 65 at the end of the powerplay.

Devine eventually managed a stunning 95 off just 42 in a knock for the ages. The 38-year-old was Gujarat Giants' most expensive buy in the WPL 2026 Auction and the Kiwi ace has delivered in style. It was the second time she was dismissed in the 90s in WPL, having scored 99 for RCB in 2023. No player has scored a century yet in the tournament and Devine is the only player with 2 scores of 90 or more.

She laced her innings with 8 sixes in total, which is another WPL record. Devine now has the joint most sixes in an innings. She equals her own record, which she held alongside Ashleigh Gardner and Chinelle Henry.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Shield Venezuelan Govt Funds From US Courts
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
Read Also
WPL 2026: Sneh Rana Bowls Bizarre No-Ball As Delivery Bounces 3 Times Before Reaching Keeper | VIDEO
article-image

Devine walked out to a standing ovation from the Navi Mumbai crowd and her teammates after her dismissal. The 38-year-old has put her side in command as they chase yet another win to continue their good start to WPL 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals |...

GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals |...

VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi...

VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi...

Tata Mumbai Marathon: Fast And Fabulous Field Promises Exciting Record Runs In 2026

Tata Mumbai Marathon: Fast And Fabulous Field Promises Exciting Record Runs In 2026

'Rohit Sharma Making History Again..': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Former Opening Partner For Major...

'Rohit Sharma Making History Again..': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Former Opening Partner For Major...

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Gujarat Giants

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against Gujarat Giants