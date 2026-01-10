WPL 2026: Sneh Rana Bowls Bizarre No-Ball As Delivery Bounces 3 Times Before Reaching Keeper | VIDEO

Sneh Rana Bowls Bizarre No-Ball As Delivery Bounces 3 Times Before Reaching Keeper | X

Navi Mumbai, January 10: Delhi Capitals spinner Sneh Rana bowled a bizarre No-ball during the DC Vs MI Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The ball bounced three times before reaching the wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee after which the umpire called it a no-ball and Mumbai Indians skipper got a free hit on the next delivery.

The delivery was one of the most unusual no-balls delivered in the tournament so far. The ball slipped out of her hand after which it bounced multiple times on its way and eventually rolled through to keeper. Even the batter was surprised on seeing the ball. Harmanpreet Kaur left the ball and did not attempt to hit it. The loose ball could have been hit anywhere in the ground.

Harmanpreet could have got confused thinking of the ball being given a dead ball, however, the rules have changed lately and such balls are given no-ball instead of dead. The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 16th over. The umpire immediately signalled a no-ball after which MI was gifted a free hit. Rana and keeper Lee laughed it off.

On the free hit that followed, Harmanpreet tried to make the most of it with a lofted shot down the ground, but the MI captain could not send the ball out of the boundary line and long-on fielder Chinelle Henry caught it. Luckily, for Harmanpreet, it did not matter as it was a free hit and the batters crossed a for a run.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians managed score 195 runs in their 20 overs riding over Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 74 runs and Natalie Sciver-Brunt's 70. Harmanpreet took only 42 balls to reach her score with 8 fours and 3 sixes.